When does Re: Zero Season 3 come back? Episode 9 release date & expected schedule 

Re:Zero is one of the most successful isekai series in Japan. Its thriving anime adaptation, which first aired in 2014, kicked off the isekai boom that followed.

The anime is based on the ongoing novel of the same name, created by Tappei Nagatsuki. It’s first serialized online on Shosetsuka ni Narou, a self-publishing platform, and then compiled into volumes by Kadokawa.

Currently, the web novel is in the 9th arc – and Nagatsuki has already stated he plans the story to conclude in its 12th arc.

The anime returned in October 2024 with Season 3. Then, in November, it was announced that the show would go on a break and return in a few months for the second part.

When is Re:Zero Season 3 returning?

The first part, Attack Arc, aired for eight episodes. The new arc will also be eight episodes long, with the new season covering the events of Arcs 5 and 6.

Re:Zero Season 3: Counterattack Arc expected release schedule

If there are no delays, the schedule should be as follows:

Episode 9: February 5, 2025

Episode 10: February 12, 2025

Episode 11: February 19, 2025

Episode 12: February 26, 2025

Episode 13: March 5, 2025

Episode 14: March 12, 2025

Episode 15: March 19, 2025

Episode 16: March 26, 2025

What is Re:Zero about?

Re:Zero follows the basic structure of many isekai today: Subaru Nagatsuki is a NEET in our world. One day, he is transported to another place, a medieval Europe-like fantasy world.

However, he dies while trying to help a girl, who happens to be Emilia, a candidate to become the next ruler of a kingdom. He resurrects sometime later… but before his death. He dies again many times, until he realizes he now has the power to turn back time after his death.

After dying and returning a few times, Subaru is able to save Emilia and decides to use his powers to help her in her quest to become the next queen.

