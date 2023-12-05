Rascal Does Not Dream’s University Arc to get an anime adaptation

Rascal Does Not Dream’s University Arc anime adaptation was recently announced with a vibrant key visual illustrated by Kēji Mizoguchi.

The psychological supernatural series came into existence in 2014. A total of 13 volumes have since been published, with the series’ popularity leading to an anime adaptation and three movies.

Rascal Does Not Dream follows Mai and Sakuta as they choose each other to be their partner-in-crime in each phase of life. Now, the new anime that will cover the University Arc will feature the duo embarking on a new journey together.

The return of Rascal Does Not Dream is indeed great news for the community, and here’s everything we know about the announcement.

Rascal Does Not Dream series gets a new anime adaptation

Following the theatrical release of the franchise’s latest film, the official website of Rascal Does Not Dream announced the University Arc’s anime adaptation. The website also revealed a special Illustration along with the announcement, featuring Mai from her university days.

For the time being, there is only a handful of information about the anime adaptation, but we should keep an eye on social media or the official website for any further details.

Rascal Does Not Dream plot explained

Rascal Does Not Dream revolves around a high schooler named Sakuta, who encounters a girl named Mai Sakurajime. She appears in a bunny dress in front of him on their first meeting. Strangely, no one except Sakuta can see or feel her presence. However, Mai isn’t disturbed seeing that none of her schoolmates can see her – instead, she gets excited. That’s because she’s at the heart of a rare phenomenon that makes her invisible to almost everyone – but, surprisingly, Sakuta can see her.

When Sakuta realizes what’s happening, he names the phenomenon “adolescence syndrome” and decides to solve the mystery and find out more about it. During the investigation, Mai and Sakuta get romantically involved with each other.

