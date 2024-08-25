Ranma 1/2 reboot is coming very soon, streaming home announced

Ranma 1/2 is being rebooted, and we’ll get to see the first episode soon enough as the release date and streaming service have been revealed.

Running as a manga for nine years, Ranma 1/2 takes a novel approach to MMA with a protagonist who’s actively training to be fighter while harboring the ability to switch genders when hit with certain temperatures. Rumiko Takahashi created the story, which spawned one of the best anime ever back in 1989.

Over three decades later, another version has been produced for screens by MAPPA, a production house that needs little introduction since it’s responsible for a little Shonen anime known as Jujutsu Kaisen.

The new Ranma 1/2 kicks off on Saturday, October 5, 2024, and you can watch it on Netflix. Episodes will come out weekly, contrasting Netflix’s typical strategy of putting the whole thing up in one bingeable pile.

Although this anime show is new and updated, MAPPA has preserved some elements of the original, specifically in the voice department.

Kappei Yamaguchi and Megumi Hayashibara are back as the male and female Ranma, respectively, amid several other stars who are also reprising their roles.

Teasers so far have demonstrated a very clean, bright, bubbly show that captures the lighthearted vibe of the property as a whole. The 1989 adaptation stands as one of the highlights of the era, and this could very well be a stand-out of the year.

Netflix continues to push itself to the forefront of the industry, investing in big productions from beloved studios. Another large exclusive coming to the platform is Terminator Zero, premiering August 29, 2024.

Conveniently, if you’d like to try the ’80s show before jumping into this, it’s all on Peacock in the US. Keep an eye on our upcoming anime guide for other big releases to watch out for.