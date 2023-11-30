Precure announces 2024 anime series and fans are excited

The Precure franchise has announced its 21st instalment for the long-running anime. Let’s take a look at the upcoming series and how fans are reacting.

Also known as Pretty Cure, the Precure magical girl anime franchise started back in 2004 and has spawned movies, mangas, toys, video games, as well as 850 episodes.

You’d think that the franchise would slow down. But it isn’t showing any signs of being finished yet.

With its 21st anime instalment – called Wonderful PreCure – on the way, let’s take a look at what’s in store for us in 2024.

Wonderful PreCure announcement

On November 29, the 21st Precure season was announced.

Along with the revelation that there was going to be yet another new series in 2024, the anime also launched its official website and revealed the catchphrase to be: “Let’s be good friends, everyone. Wonderful …!”

It’s safe to say, this new story is definitely going to be kawaii!

Wonderful PreCure: What do we know so far?

Produced by Toei Animations, directed by Tomoe and written by Higashi Satou, all we know is that the series was inspired by Smile PreCure! (the 9th instalment of the franchise), and will be based on fairytales.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Precure universe, each series revolves around a group of teenage magical girls known as Pretty Cures. These girls have the ability to transform into legendary warriors and use their magical powers to against evil forces.

Based on the title of the series and the released logo, many fans speculate that this season could be about pets. However, this is still speculation and hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Fan reactions to Wonderful PreCure

Since it was first announced, fans have taken to Discord, Twitter and Reddit to celebrate the announcement of this new series.

Of course they’re excited, considering that many have grown up watching the Precure anime. And, with wonderful potentially being an onomatopoeia for a dog barking in Japan, fans are speculating that this new instalment could be animal themed. Woof-derful anyone?

If it is pet-themed, it’s highly likely that the series will feature dogs and cats. Although, one fan questioned on Reddit if we’d even see some unconventional pets, like dragons and unicorns.

Others took to Twitter to post their predictions and reactions, almost as soon as the news was announced.

With Twitter posts gaining thousands of views and Reddit threads popping up every few minutes – all expressing their excitement for yet another instalment of their beloved franchise – it’s clear that the 21st season will be just as eagerly received as its predecessors.

Stay tuned as we’ll make sure to update you with all the new and colorful information from the Precure universe as soon as its announced. Including release date, where to watch, and how to watch.

