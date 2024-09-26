Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12 shows reunion no one saw coming

Though Oshi no Ko has no shortage of shocking moments, Season 2 Episode 12 definitely takes the cake thanks to an unexpected reunion.

As the penultimate installment of Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 12 had a lot to live up to – and it did. Following Aqua and the girls as they go to Miyazaki, it gave us a better look at Goro Amemiya’s past (Aqua’s previous life) and ended with a bang.

While Aqua sets out to the hospital where the Hoshino twins were born to learn how he died in his past life, Ruby has an adventure of her own. Remembering her past with Dr. Amemiya, she goes to find him with Akane.

However, instead of her beloved doctor, she stumbles upon a corpse in a cave. That’s when she notices the B-Komachi badge she gave him before she died in her past life as Sarina, confirming that the dead body does indeed belong to Goro.

Doga Kobo Goro Amemiya’s corpse

It’s a shocking discovery as it not only confirms (to Ruby) that Goro is now dead, but also reveals that he died alone in a secluded place. Though she doesn’t know that he was murdered yet, it’s an easy conclusion after finding his body like that.

The scene where Ruby finds Goro’s corpse is especially jarring because Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12 shows us how much they meant to each other. The heartbreaking scene is emphasized by Ruby’s shocked reaction.

Unlike Ruby, viewers were aware of Goro’s fate, but this moment still hit them hard. Discussing the episode, one X user wrote, “This was sick. They really found the corpse of the doc. Poor Ruby.”

Doga Kobo Sarina and Dr. Amemiya

“WHAT THE F**K. GORO’S BODY WAS FINALLY REVEALED AND HOLY SH*T. It got found by Akane and Ruby. That is so F**KED UP,” commented another.

“That was one hell of a reunion. Her happy imaginations were quickly destroyed. This episode starting with the silent scene of Gorou and Sarina set the tone of what it was gonna be,” added a third. “It was emotional seeing them revisiting their past lives.”

What happens after Ruby finds Goro’s corpse will be revealed in the upcoming Oshi no Ko Season 2 finale, which has been delayed to Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Don’t forget to catch the final episode and for more updates from the manga, find out Aqua’s final plan for Hikaru, who Aqua ends up with, and why Nino hates Ai.