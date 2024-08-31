Oshi no Ko’s real protagonist is someone else after all

Though the Hoshino twins sit at the center of Oshi no Ko, fans think another character deserves the title of the protagonist.

The plot of Oshi no Ko revolves around Aqua seeking vengeance against his mother’s betrayer and his sister Ruby finding her way into the entertainment industry. But as more characters are introduced, both twins turn out to be bland compared to the newer additions.

One character who attracts the most attention is Akane Kurosawa. With a dark backstory and a complex personality, she’s an intriguing character to follow. From imitating Ai to perfection to becoming Aqua’s closest ally in his goal, she’s had an impactful presence in the story.

That is even more so after Oshi no Ko Chapter 159, which features a crazy twist to Ruby’s stabbing in Chapter 158. The chapter reveals Akane has disguised herself as Ruby to set Nino up, endangering herself in the process. It’s all because she wants to help Aqua.

Doga Kobo

This incident has fans calling out the Hoshino twins and deeming Akane more fit for the protagonist’s role. As one wrote, “Akane is the real MC of Oshi no Ko.”

“I think even Ruby and Akane did more for the revenge thing than he did. While Aqua was eating chips with ‘his sun’ lol,” commented another.

“From start to finish, she carried the revenge plot on her shoulders,” weighed in a third, while criticizing Aqua. “He has been more talk than action in the revenge plot. Even though he did things for her several times, he is still spoiled by Kana’s unconditional love.”

“Akane carries this manga so hard there’s no way she doesn’t win,” shared one more.

Another fan wrote, “Ruby definitely doesn’t even tie Akane’s shoes. But also Kana, who Akane adores, is a solid and important presence throughout the whole manga.”

Since Chapter 159 hasn’t been released yet, we don’t know the true extent of Akane’s role in this plan. But one thing is clear: she makes her presence in the story worthwhile.

