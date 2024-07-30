Oshi no Ko live-action reveals streaming release date, but fans are split

Oshi no Ko is making the jump to live-action this year, and the anime and manga audience aren’t sure about what’s coming.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is currently underway. The hit anime show is adapting the 2.5D Stage Play and Private arcs, where Aqua and Ruby take part in a stage and we learn about the former’s father.

Besides the anime, there’s a live-action TV show coming. To alleviate some worry, it’s a Japanese production, not Hollywood, though it’s being distributed by one of the major streaming platforms.

Oshi no Ko live-action will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, November 28, 2024. Even though it’s coming from Japan, fans still have their reservations.

“I’m just going to stick with the anime. Sorry not sorry,” one response on X/Twitter states. “We won’t be watching,” adds another.

“Holy sh*t this looks incredible,” another states, in contrast. “That’s not Netflix so I would at least wanna give this a try before saying anything,” says another fan.

Netflix has earned that shot, since Cowboy Bebop and Death Note happened, despite One Piece now redeeming the platform’s efforts to adapt more anime and manga. Oshi no Ko’s live-action counterpart is coming at the right time, since the anime is still rising and the manga is just starting to wind down.

The audience is thriving, so if this could ever work, it’s now. The show is only the first part as well, with a movie lined up as part of the overall deal.

Amazon hasn’t made huge strides in the anime space, Neon Genesis Evangelion being perhaps the biggest property the company obtained the rights for. So, it’ll be interesting to see how this shakes out for them.

Taking on something Japanese as opposed to a slightly-more-cynical-feeling American remake is certainly a good start. We’ll find out come November if it works out! Have a look at our upcoming anime list for other properties to watch out for.

