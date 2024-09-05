Oshi no Ko fans hate Ruby more than ever after Chapter 159

Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 may have left fans divided, but they’ve united over their hate for Ruby.

Ruby Hoshino was never the most popular character in Oshi no Ko. Despite being one of the main characters, alongside her twin Aqua, her storyline hasn’t engrossed fans to the same extent as others.

A big part of this comes down to her personality. Ruby is shown to be a happy-go-lucky girl like her mother but with streaks of brattiness and selfishness. Besides, compared to Aqua’s single-minded pursuit of vengeance, her idol story fell flat for many viewers.

Readers have found further evidence of her self-centered personality in Oshi no Ko Chapter 159. The chapter not only features a crazy twist with Akane and Nino but also shows the graduation concert of B-Komachi.

It’s Kana’s last concert and thus an emotional affair. She can be seen tearing up on the stage as she performs as an idol for the last time. Even Mem-Cho is in tears as her beloved teammate and friend leave the group.

Yet, Ruby can be seen as entirely focused on herself. She’s clearly having a good time, which frankly isn’t wrong at all, but it’s rubbed many readers the wrong way. Many have pointed out how she’s made the concert all about herself when it should’ve been about Kana.

“We notice that Kana has tears in her eyes because she’s moved. Mem also has tears in her eyes because she is touched by Kana’s farewell,” posted one such fan on X. “Ruby DOESN’T have tears in her eyes. It’s always nice to see that she doesn’t care about others.”

“Someone remind Aka that he made us a promise with the Christmas concert with Kana. We want to see Kana’s moment,” agreed another. “We’ve already seen Ruby’s shine. Let us see what the redhead is hiding.”

“What a disgusting character Ruby. I only watched the first season of Oshi No Ko but it was really annoying,” added a third, while one user wrote, “Ruby is literally the worst character in Oshi no Ko.”

This is not the first time Ruby has earned fans’ disgust. In the infamous Chapter 143 – Oshi no Ko’s most controversial chapter – Ruby confesses remembering her past life and professes her love for Aqua before kissing him. That chapter alone has cemented her position as one of the most hated characters in the manga.

