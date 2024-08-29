Oshi no Ko creator reveals manga’s ending will be different in one big way

Oshi no Ko author Aka Akasaka revealed the manga’s ending will have one element different from his previous work, Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

With Oshi no Ko Season 2 currently airing, the manga’s creators – Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari – sat down for an interview with Da Vinci Magazine. They not only talked about the ongoing story arc in the anime, but also about the manga’s impending ending.

Speaking about what readers should expect in the future, Akasaka said, “We’ve titled the final arc of OnK ‘Toward the Stars and Dreams.’ We’re anxious about whether we’re capturing the essence of that image in the manga.”

Article continues after ad

He further stated: “When I was working on Kaguya-sama, I tended to give each character a proper send-off, but this time I’m not planning to do that. We’re putting in the effort to show everything we wanted to show and resolve all issues. Maybe some parts will be different from what I’ve told Mengo.”

Article continues after ad

Shueisha

To this, his fellow creator and Oshi no Ko’s artist Yokoyari replied, “I’m okay with that. Take your time. Make sure you have no regrets left when the story is over. I can wait as long as you need. And you can talk to me whenever you are worried.”

Article continues after ad

Akasaka’s critically acclaimed romantic comedy manga Kaguya-sama: Love is War took the manga industry by storm upon its debut in 2015. After seven successful years of serialization, it ended in 2022 with 281 chapters.

Like its story, Kaguya-sama’s ending also received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. It gives us a glimpse into the future of the main characters, where we see the gang on the last day at Shuiichin before Shirogane and Kaguya leave for America.

Article continues after ad

So, fans are hopeful that Akasaka will deliver another great ending with Oshi no Ko. Given how well-written the author’s new manga is, they’re sure he won’t disappoint anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

Before we reach the idol manga’s conclusion, check out the Oshi no Ko Season 2 episode schedule. You might also like to know more about Aqua and Ruby’s father and the final villain of the manga.