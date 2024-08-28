Oshi no Ko confirms the future of anime’s most hilarious couple

If you’re wondering what happened to Kaguya and Shirogane after their romantic war ended, look no further as Oshi no Ko confirms the future of the hilarious couple.

Before Oshi no Ko came into existence, the manga and anime world were sent into an uproar by Aka Akasaka’s previous work, Kaguya Sama: Love Is War! Set in a prestigious private school, the series follow the student council president and vice-president as they engage in a “war of love”.

For the majority of the story, we see Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya playing all kinds of psychological tricks to have the other confess to them. Their fellow council members, unaware of their hidden agendas, fall victim to their mind games.

It’s clever and stomach-splittingly funny, not to mention hilariously ridiculous. But even then, Kaguya and Shirogane are likable enough that we end up rooting for the awkward teenagers to finally get together – and they do by the end of the story.

But what happens after that? Do they get a long-term happy ending or does their relationship see a sad but realistic conclusion? These are the questions that are finally answered in Oshi no Ko, also written by Akasaka.

Kaguya makes an unexpected cameo appearance in Oshi no Ko Chapter 90.1, a four-page special in the middle of the Mainstay Arc. But this time, she isn’t Kaguya Shinomiya anymore. Instead, the ongoing manga introduces her as Kaguya Shirogane, confirming that she and Shirogane got married at some point after Kaguya Sama’s ending.

The chapter also reveals that Kaguya is a renowned photographer now. She’s taken Ruby’s pictures before, impressing the young idol so much that she wants Kaguya to be her photographer again.

This cameo not only confirms Kaguya and Shirogane’s future but also cements the fact that Akasaka’s two works – Kaguya Sama and Oshi no Ko – are set in the same universe.

While Kaguya Sama hasn’t returned after a third season, Oshi no Ko Season 2 is currently airing. Learn more more about Aqua and Ruby’s father and check out our guide to the upcoming Oshi no Ko Chapter 159.