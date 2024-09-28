Oshi no Ko Chapter 162: Release date & spoilers

Now that Aqua and Hikaru’s confrontation has come to a head, what will happen in Oshi no Ko Chapter 162?

This is not the first time that the father and son have come face to face with each other. The first time the two meet in Oshi no Ko is in Chapter 152, after the premiere of ‘15-Year Lie’. However, unlike that time, their second meeting is much deadlier.

In Chapter 158, Ruby is stabbed by Nino. However, Chapter 159 reveals that Akane is disguised as Ruby, and Hikaru Kamiki is the mastermind behind this plan and Ai’s murder.

Following this, Aqua decides to sacrifice himself for his sister’s future. In Chapter 161, he stabs himself before taking both Hikaru and himself off the bridge and into the ocean. Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 reveals what happens to them both.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 will be released on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00am Eastern Time

04:00pm British Time

05:00pm European Time

08:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

You can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s Manga Plus website/app for free.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 spoilers

Shueisha Aqua pushes Hikaru and himself off the bridge

The brief spoilers of Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 reveal the chapter starts with Aqua and Hikaru deep underwater after falling off the bridge. As they’re trying to get to the surface, shadowy hands pull Hikaru deeper into the ocean.

One of those hands belongs to Dr. Goro Amamiya (Aqua’s past life). This means the rest of the hands all belong to Hikaru’s many victims. As he’s sinking further, he thinks of the motivation behind everything he did.

Thanks to his obsession with Ai, Hikaru thought that killing Ruby – who’s surpassed her mother – would bring him closer to his ex-girlfriend, completely disregarding the fact that Ruby is his own daughter. He admits that he’s lost all sense at this point.

While Hikaru is being drowned by his victims, Aqua has a different problem to deal with. He’s bleeding out and losing consciousness due to lack of oxygen. Eventually, he begins to accept his death. He thinks of his life as Aqua and remembers his sister one last time before he mumbles, “This time, I’ll go before you.”

Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 ends with the mysterious Crow Girl watching the father and son drown as she floats above the water.

