Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 hints at Aqua’s death, but fans aren’t convinced

After falling off the cliff with Hikaru, Aqua comes very close to death in Oshi no Ko Chapter 162, but fans think he’ll be saved eventually.

The young man’s quest for vengeance is a central plotline in Oshi no Ko. After looking for Ruby and his biological father for years, he finally learns the true role of Hikaru Kamiki in Ai’s murder.

Now that the man is hellbent on killing Ruby, Aqua must do anything to stop him and save his sister. While he initially planned to kill Hikaru, he later decided against it to spare ruining Ruby’s future as an idol.

Instead of that, Aqua chose a different route in Chapter 161. He stabbed himself and took both of them off the cliff and into the ocean. His plan was to make it look as if Hikaru stabbed Aqua after seeing his character portrayed as a serial killer in the latter’s movie and tipped them off the edge.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 follows their fall into the ocean. They’re both drowning, with shadowy hands dragging Hikaru deeper into the water. Aqua, on the other hand, has his wound to worry about.

The young man is slowly bleeding out and suffocating from the lack of oxygen. He’s closer to death than ever but he’s accepted his end, considering it a sacrifice for Ruby’s future. As he begins to lose consciousness, he thinks of his life and his sister.

The chapter ends before we find out whether Aqua really dies. Though his death looks pretty inevitable at this point, fans think he’ll eventually be saved by the mysterious Crow Girl.

“THE CROW GIRL IS GONNA SAVE HIM,” theorized one X user. Another agreed, “Watch him be saved by Crow Girl somehow in the next chapter.”

“I don’t want the Crow girl just to pull Aqua out, like I want the Crow girl to give Aqua some type of energy or something for Aqua to pull himself out of the water. But either way, this is still dumb and not a good explanation of how Aqua survives, if he does,” weighed in a third.

One fan wrote: “Crow Girl, save Aqua and smack some sense into that dense mf that he’s still Goro and can’t run away from that.”

Whether Aqua survives or not is debatable. But don’t forget to catch Oshi no Ko Chapter 162 on October 2, 2024. Until then, find out why fans are angry with Season 2 and who Aqua ends up with.