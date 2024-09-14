Oshi no Ko Chapter 161: Release date & spoiler speculation

With Aqua finally confronting Hikaru about his true nature, we have a lot to look forward to in Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 – here’s the release date and our theories about the chapter.

The final arc of Oshi no Ko is wrapping up the long-running plot of Ai’s murder. There were many mysteries surrounding the tragic death, some of which were eventually revealed. As the story progressed, we learned Hikaru Kamiki’s role in the incident.

However, Chapter 155 took a wild turn when it teased Hikaru’s redemption and introduced Nino as the final villain of the series. But thanks to Nino’s plan to kill Ruby, we finally learn that it’s been Hikaru all along – the real mastermind behind both incidents.

In Chapter 160, Hikaru showed his true colors, leading Aqua to choose a dark path. But will the young man really go through with it? That’s something we’ll find out in Oshi no Ko Chapter 161.

Oshi no Ko is on a break next week, so Chapter 161 will be released on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

The new chapter will be free to read on Shueisha’s official platform Manga Plus.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 spoiler speculation

Shueisha Aqua about to stab Hikaru in Oshi no Ko

At the end of the previous chapter, we saw Aqua ready to stab his father to death. He thinks it’s a necessary step to protect Ruby and end the man’s cycle of hatred once and for all. However, if he really goes through with it, that’ll change him for the worse forever.

So, it’s likely that Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 will somehow stop Aqua from killing Hikaru. Maybe the older man will manipulate his way out of this or Aqua will stop all by himself. It’s also possible that this is all just a mind game from the young man to trick Hikaru into confessing.

Whatever the scenario ends up being, we can be almost sure that Aqua won’t kill his father in Oshi no Ko Chapter 161. Since there is still a large part of the story left, the central plot won’t be resolved so soon into the arc.

Hikaru will most probably live on and Aqua will continue trying to put the man to justice. Maybe he’ll try to take a legal route for Ruby’s sake. Akane will definitely help him out on that front. However, whether Kana will be included in this storyline is unclear at this point.

Hikaru will most probably live on and Aqua will continue trying to put the man to justice. Maybe he'll try to take a legal route for Ruby's sake. Akane will definitely help him out on that front. However, whether Kana will be included in this storyline is unclear at this point.