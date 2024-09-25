Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 might have revealed who Aqua ends up with

After a long-drawn love triangle between Aqua, Akane, and Kana, Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 may have revealed the protagonist’s final love interest.

While the story of Oshi no Ko is more focused on Aqua’s revenge and his need to protect Ruby, it also puts him at the center of an intriguing romantic dynamic. Both Kana and Akane are in love with him, though he never explicitly reveals his feelings about either of them.

His ambiguous feelings for Akane and Kana have left fans speculating about the winner of the ship war. Many believe Akane will be the girl Aqua chooses since they’ve pretended to date and she’s the only person who knows the extent of Aqua’s revenge plan.

Kana, on the other hand, holds a much different spot in the young man’s life. She’s his childhood friend and means more to him than most people. This has led to people believing that she’s the one for Aqua.

Though we don’t have a definite answer to this triangle, Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 does give us a hint. In the chapter, as he’s about to stab Hikaru. Aqua wonders about the things he wants to do in life, including becoming a surgeon.

He also thinks about how he’d like to properly respond to Kana’s feelings and repay Akane for her kindness and rebuild their relationship on equal terms. Fans are convinced that this means he shares Kana’s feelings and wants to create a healthy friendship with Akane.

Doga Kobo Kana and Aqua on their outing

The panels support this theory, too, as Aqua’s memory of Kana shows the two of them holding hands while his memory of Akane shows them standing side-by-side. This distinction is proof enough for readers that Aqua and Kana are the endgame ship.

One such fan wrote on X, “In the end, everyone won, Kana fans won by having their ship confirmed endgame, Akane fans won by Aqua wanting to rebuild their close friendship back, and Ruby fans won by Aqua willing to sacrifice his life for his precious sister.”

“Okay, bad to say this but Aqua says ‘responding to Arima’s feeling’ and they show us Arima holding Aqua’s hand. Next Aqua says ‘rebuild our relationship’ in Akane’s panels but they are only standing and seeing each other,” added another.

“Bro just friend-zoned Akane,” commented a third.

While fans think they finally have an answer to the Aqua-Kana-Akane equation, Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 only hints at this. The issue will probably later be properly addressed and resolved by the manga’s ending.

Aside from teasing who Aqua will end up with, the new chapter also reveals the young man’s final plan for Hikaru. Read more about the man in question with our guides to Aqua and Ruby’s father and their half-brother.