Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 reveals Aqua’s final plan for Hikaru

Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 unveils Aqua’s shrewd plan to deal with Hikaru once and for all and avenge his mother.

The young man’s quest for vengeance is one of the central plot points of Oshi no Ko. Ever since he learned the circumstances of Ai’s murder, he’s been seeking revenge on Hikaru Kamiki, Ruby, and his biological father.

After multiple twists and backstabbings, the father and son find themselves at the edge of a cliff on the evening of Kana’s farewell concert. As B-Komachi and Ruby give their greatest performance yet, Chapter 160 reveals Hikaru’s true role in Ai’s death.

The chapter ends with Aqua ready to stab Hikaru to death, putting an end to his countless manipulations. However, in Oshi no Ko Chapter 161, he has to think about the consequences of this action.

Shueisha Aqua about to stab Hikaru in Oshi no Ko

The older Hoshino twin realizes that if he kills Hikaru, he’ll go to jail and this will tarnish Ruby’s reputation forever. She’ll always be known as a murderer’s sister from then on and maybe will lose her career in the entertainment industry.

So, he decides to hatch a plan that’ll eliminate Hikaru from the equation while protecting Ruby. He plans to make it look like Hikaru stabbed him before tipping them both off the edge. By doing so, Hikaru will be gone forever with no opportunity to play with anyone else.

However, we don’t know if Aqua plans to kill them both from the fall. It makes no sense to kill himself when he’s doing all this for Ruby. Besides, he’s framing Hikaru as the attacker, so he most probably wants them both alive.

It’s likely that Aqua has already made arrangements for the fall beforehand and will lie to the police about Hikaru attacking him and tipping them off the cliff. That’ll surely guarantee Hikaru’s arrest and Aqua’s quest will be finally over.

We’ll learn what really happens when Oshi no Ko Chapter 161 releases on September 25, 2024. Until then, read more about Aqua and Ruby’s half-brother and fans’ criticism about Chapter 160.