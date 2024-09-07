Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 teases Aqua’s darkest moment yet

While Aqua has strayed to the wrong side of morality multiple times, his darkest moment may arrive after Oshi no Ko Chapter 160.

The new chapter picks up where Chapter 159 left off, with Aqua accusing Hikaru of being a liar. It’s an important moment in the story as it not only reveals the older man to be the true villain of Oshi no Ko, but also leaves Aqua at a crossroads.

While Nino is apprehended by Akane and others after trying to stab Ruby, Hikaru reveals how he’s manipulated Nino and Ryosuke into killing Ai. He’d told them about his relationship, including Ai carrying his children, throughout the years, knowing it’d fan their obsession.

Article continues after ad

He eventually manipulated Ryosuke into killing Ai and then himself. The man even pushes Nino to attack Ruby by telling her to surrender to the police, which eventually leads to her being set up.

Article continues after ad

Shueisha

With that masterstroke, he’s removed his co-conspirators from his way while keeping his own hands clean and portraying himself as a redeemed man in front of the Hoshino twins. It’s clever and evil and leaves no way to prosecute him in court.

Article continues after ad

That’s why Aqua decides to take things into his own hands. He’s sought to kill Hikaru for a long time, before finally giving up when he learned Ai’s true feelings for the man and thought Hikaru to have redeemed himself.

Thinking that his quest for revenge is over, he’s been planning to leave showbiz and study to become a doctor instead. But the revelation makes it clear that he – and more importantly, Ruby – will never be free of the past until Hikaru is gone forever.

Article continues after ad

Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 shows Aqua with a knife, seemingly prepared to kill his father. We don’t know whether he’ll succeed, but just the determination alone makes this the young man’s darkest moment yet.

Article continues after ad

Readers are divided over this, though, as some are worried for Aqua and some just want this to be over with. One X user wrote, “Uh, Aqua is back on the dark road? Ruby definitely doesn’t want that.”

Article continues after ad

“Damn I thought aqua would let off Kamiki but I guess not,” added another.

“Lol Aqua is a coward and a liar. This has nothing to do with Ruby. He is doing it for himself. Also how is Hikaru responsible for the Ruby thing anyway,” commented a third. “He asked Nino to turn herself in and Nino went to kill Ruby as a response to things not becoming meaningless lol.”

While you ponder over the cliffhanger, see why the new chapter is being slammed by fans and which brutal throwback will leave you reeling. If you’re also a fan of the anime show, check out our Oshi no Ko Season 2 release schedule.

Article continues after ad