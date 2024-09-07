Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 slammed for focusing on the “worst part of the story”

Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 takes Aqua’s quest for vengeance to a new level, but fails to impress readers as they criticize the chapter for focusing on the “worst part of the story”.

There’s no way to summarize the story of Oshi no Ko in a few words. It’s a drama that shows the dark side of the entertainment industry while also providing plenty of lighthearted moments and a much-debated love triangle.

But there’s also reincarnation, serial killers, child predators, and whatnot. Surrounded by all these is Aqua’s revenge arc, which starts when his mother is killed by an obsessive fan in front of him when his twin and he were children.

While that is the driving force of the story, readers have found it to be the weaker side of the manga’s overall plot. A reason behind that is how convoluted it has become over the course of 160 chapters, and now, fans find they hardly have the patience for it anymore.

That’s why they’re so disappointed with Oshi no Ko Chapter 160. The new chapter reveals Hikaru’s complete role in Ai’s murder while teasing a dark path for Aqua. It should’ve been an interesting turn in the story, but readers have decided they’d rather it focuses on other characters instead.

“This revenge plot might be the worst part of the story,” commented one user on X.

“I just want the revenge plot to end, for once,” added another fan.

“Deadly boredom? Just hackneyed stuff? Hikaru and Nino don’t say anything new, all the scenes that we have already seen and already know everything about,” wrote a third. “And Aqua ALWAYS says the same things too.”

“Yey! The history keeps repeating itself at this point: therapy, jail and heaven is the right ending,” mocked another.

One more user joined, “This gotta be the biggest fumble of all time.”

While fans are unhappy with Aqua’s revenge arc now, it can get even worse in the future. Readers have complained about its repetitive nature multiple times. If the same happens in the next chapter, they may completely lose interest in the storyline.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 will be released on September 11, 2024.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 will be released on September 11, 2024.