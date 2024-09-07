Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 reveals Hikaru’s complete role in Ai’s murder

While we’ve known Hikaru’s involvement in Ai’s murder for some time, the true extent of it is revealed in Oshi no Ko Chapter 160.

Camouflaging itself as a lighthearted drama about idols at first, Oshi no Ko turned the story on its head very quickly. As Ai is stabbed by an obsessive fan and dies horrifically in front of her children, we’re left as traumatized as the story’s characters.

Though it’s already a dark moment, it becomes even more so when it’s revealed that Aqua and Ruby’s father instigated the murder. At that point, we knew nothing about him except that he was Ai’s ex, as she never spoke of him.

Eventually, more information about Hikaru Kamiki comes to light, including his moonlighting as a sociopathic serial killer. However, his character does a complete 180 when he learns Ai really loved him and left him to not burden him. Following this, Nino was revealed to be the ‘final’ villain in Chapter 155.

This seems like a turning point for Hikaru until we get another shocking twist in Chapter 159. The last panel of the chapter shows Hikaru watching Ruby’s concert on the phone while Nino is caught by Akane and others. It would’ve been an innocent moment on his part if only Aqua didn’t call him a liar.

The rest of the interaction continues in Oshi no Ko Chapter 160. After Aqua accuses him of using weak people around him, Hikaru reveals he never asked Nino and Ryosuke to kill Ai. He only talked to them about their relationship, as if he didn’t know how he was flaming their obsession for years.

On that fateful day, Hikaru asked Ryosuke to deliver flowers to Ai on his behalf and gave him her address. This led to the disturbed man killing Ai before he took his own life. All the while, Hikaru’s hands remained clean, with no evidence against him.

This revelation proves just how sinister and cunning Hikaru Kamiki is. After using so many people, he’ll eventually get his due by the manga’s ending, and most likely by his own son.

