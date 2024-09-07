Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 release date & spoiler speculation

After the wild turn in last week’s chapter, anything can happen in Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 – here’s when the new chapter will be released and what to expect next.

Oshi no Ko entered its final saga with no punches pulled. From the start, it’s given us one shocking twist after another, including revealing Ai’s true feelings for Aqua and Ruby’s father, and the seemingly final villain Nino.

However, things get decidedly crazier in Chapter 158 when Nino stabs ‘Ruby’ in a fit of jealousy. While the twist is brutal, it’s countered in the very next chapter as we learn it’s been Akane all along, disguised as Ruby to set Nino up.

Article continues after ad

If this wasn’t mind-blowing enough, the latter part of Chapter 159 definitely is. It turns out Hikaru’s regret and redemption were a hoax and he’s the real mastermind behind Ai’s murder and Nino’s botched stabbing. We can already say that there’s more from him coming.

Article continues after ad

Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 will be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 will be released globally at the following times:

Article continues after ad

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

You’ll be able to read the new chapter on Shueisha’s official platform, Manga Plus, for free.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 spoiler speculation

Shueisha

With how things went in Chapter 159, it’s likely that Oshi no Ko Chapter 160 will be entirely focused on Hikaru. Maybe we’ll learn how he’s been acting behind the scenes, including his past interactions with Nino and Ryosuke and his recent manipulation of the former idol.

In Chapter 158, Nino is seen having a brief phone call with Hikaru. But at that time, he said he was planning to surrender to the police and urged her to do the same. However, given recent incidents, it’s clear that Hikaru never intended to surrender. He lied to Nino to make her feel alone and do something rash, which she eventually did.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But the question is how Aqua found out about Hikaru’s involvement in this. Maybe we’ll learn that in Oshi no Ko Chapter 160. It’d be interesting to see how Aqua learned the truth and had to give up his hopes for a normal life.

Many fans are also expecting to see more of Kana in the upcoming chapter. Unlike other major characters, she hasn’t had a chapter entirely focused on her yet. Maybe Chapter 160 will fix this and give fans all the Kana moments they want.

Article continues after ad

Until the next chapter comes out, catch up with other manga with our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269, Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14, and One Piece Chapter 1125.