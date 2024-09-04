Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 reveals why Nino hates Ai, but fans are disappointed

Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 reveals a lot of shocking information, including the reason behind Nino’s hatred for Ai.

The final arc of Oshi no Ko reveals Nino to be the final villain of the manga, after casting Hikaru Kamiki – Aqua and Ruby’s father – in that role for the most of the series. A former teammate of Ai, she was obsessed with the deceased idol and orchestrated her murder.

Nino’s obsession with Ai is paradoxical in nature. While she hates the late idol for taking away the spotlight from her, she also believes no one should shine brighter than Ai, even her daughter. That’s why she attempts to kill Ruby, only to be stopped by Akane.

As she’s caught red-handed, Nino is questioned by Ichigo, Ai and her former manager. Ichigo reveals Nino used to date Ryosuke, the fan who killed Ai. She must’ve been jealous and hurt when her own boyfriend shifted his attention from her to Ai. This must be why she planned her murder.

But while Nino denies this, it seems to be part of the truth. Nino explains that both she and Ryosuke were obsessed with Ai. After Ai’s death, when she asked Ryosuke to die, he obliged and killed himself.

Nino’s confession in Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 confirms that she’s been mentally unstable all this time and someone took advantage of it. Akane senses it, too, and questions who asked Nino and Ryosuke to do what they did. But while we never hear the answer, it’s revealed that it’s been Hikaru all along.

Though Hikaru being the final antagonist is good for the plot, fans are disappointed by how Nino’s character is handled, especially the reason why she hates Ai. As one X user commented, “She’s so dramatic and for what?”

“Bruh all this drama for THAT? Are we being serious right now?” added another.

“I mean, that is sad. Literally everyone abandoned her for Ai, but it’s not Ai’s fault what did she do to deserve this? Nino is still in the wrong because there’s no excuse for what she did either,” wrote a third.

While Nino’s storyline seems to be over, Hikaru’s is only just beginning. More of his nefarious plan will be revealed in Oshi no Ko Chapter 160, which will be released on September 11, 2024.

