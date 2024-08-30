Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 reveals crazy twist to Ruby’s stabbing

Oshi no Ko took a shocking turn when an assailant stabbed Ruby, but Chapter 159 has revealed there’s an unexpected twist to this horrific incident. Warning: spoilers ahead!

While Oshi no Ko has no shortage of drama, it still gave readers whiplash with a brutal throwback in Chapter 158. Ruby opens the door to a mysterious person and ends up being stabbed, similar to how Ai was killed.

The chapter ends with this cliffhanger, leaving fans plenty of time to come up with their own theories. Many believe there’s more to this incident than we see, given the manga’s penchant for shocking reveals.

One theory that’s gotten a lot of attention is Akane’s connection to Ruby’s stabbing. Her presence in Chapter 158 is quite suspicious. That, coupled with her similar hairstyle to Nino and the mysterious perpetrator, has left many believing she’s the stabber.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 spoilers reveal they are onto something after all. Akane is connected to the incident, but not the way most fans have predicted. Instead of being the attacker, she’s the victim in this scenario.

According to the spoilers, Akane disguises herself as Ruby and opens the door that day, leading to Nino stabbing her. But she’s not planning to get herself killed and has prepared beforehand with a knife-proof vest on. This is all to set up Nino and catch her in the act.

This is a pretty crazy twist to one of the most shocking moments in Oshi no Ko. It also means that Ruby is safe and probably unaware of the whole situation. But while one Hoshino twin is not involved, the other most possibly is.

Akane’s involvement and the nature of the plan itself indicate that Aqua is the mind behind it. He must’ve planned it and had Akane take the risk. Given his single-minded pursuit of Ai’s killer, it seems right up his alley.

But that’s all we know about Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 for now. We’ll get to know the whole story once the chapter releases on September 4, 2024.

But that's all we know about Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 for now. We'll get to know the whole story once the chapter releases on September 4, 2024.