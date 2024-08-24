Oshi no Ko Chapter 159: Release date & spoiler speculation

After the shocking twist in last week’s chapter, everyone’s looking forward to Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 – here’s when the chapter will be released and what to expect next.

Ever since Oshi no Ko revealed the story’s final villain in Chapter 155, everyone has been expecting something shocking to happen. Yet, no one saw the brutal twist in Chapter 158 coming. In the chapter, Ruby is stabbed by a mystery assailant, just like Ai.

Aside from this, we learn that Ruby has already surpassed her mother as an idol. Hikaru Kamiki also regrets his actions and plans to surrender to the police after finding out Ai’s true feelings about him.

That means his role as the story’s antagonist is over. Now, Nino is the one to look out for, and she’s already taken the first step. But we’ll have to wait to see what she does next, as the Oshi no Ko manga is on a break next week.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 will be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00am Eastern Time

04:00pm British Time

05:00pm European Time

08:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

The new chapter will be available on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, with multiple subtitles for free.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 spoiler speculation

Chapter 158 left a lot of questions that Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 will have to answer. After the horrifying incident with Ruby, the upcoming chapter will reveal Aqua’s reaction to this.

Since he’s already known about Nino for some time, it’s possible he’ll feel guilty about not doing anything about her sooner, and letting Ruby get hurt. He can also revert to his dark persona where he single-mindedly seeks vengeance.

Another mystery from the previous chapter is the identity of Ruby’s attacker. Judging by the events of the chapter and the profile peeking out from the hood, it’s most likely Nino. But, given Oshi no Ko’s penchant for twists, it can also be another person.

Akane has a similar hairstyle. On top of that, she has been given a suspicious amount of screen time in Chapter 158. In her scenes, she’s been ruminating about Ruby shining brighter than anyone on stage, even Kana and Ai.

Akane also reveals to Ruby that she won’t be able to attend her concert in Tokyo, which is why she’s come to Miyazaki’s concert instead. She provides no reason behind this, making the situation more mysterious.

But most importantly, Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 will reveal whether Ruby survives the murder attempt. If she really dies, it’ll be the darkest moment in the manga. But she may live, after all, as she’s the deuteragonist of the series.

