Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 teases Aqua and Ruby’s father is the final villain after all

While Oshi no Ko introduced Nino to be the final villain, Chapter 159 teases it’s been Aqua and Ruby’s father all along.

Oshi no Ko is known for dishing out twists when you least expect it. From having Ai reveal her true feelings about Hikaru Kamiki, her children’s father, to introducing Nino to be the mind behind her murder, it’s given us plenty of shock in the final arc.

But the most shocking moment comes in Chapter 158 when ‘Ruby’ is stabbed by Nino in a brutal throwback. However, Chapter 159 reveals it wasn’t Ruby after all. It was Akane, who disguised herself as the younger Hoshino twin to set Nino up.

But the shock isn’t over yet as Chapter 159 teases another crazy twist. In the chapter, Aqua and Hikaru are seen together, watching Ruby’s concert on the phone. While it seems like a bonding moment between the estranged father and son, something sinister is lying underneath.

For some reason, Aqua suddenly calls Hikaru a liar. To this, Hikaru says, “What are you talking about?”

What’s shocking about this moment is the man’s big smile and the black stars in his eyes. Oshi no Ko has always used the stars in the eyes as a symbol of a character’s mentality. In Ai, we can see the stars big and prominent in her eyes, giving away her nature as a starry-eyed, happy-go-lucky young woman at the peak of her success.

Aqua and Ruby have both inherited the stars from their mother, having one each. However, as time passes and Aqua drowns deeper into his vengeance, the star in his eye begins to go darker until it disappears altogether. It comes back after he’s made peace with Hikaru. In contrast, Ruby gains stars in both eyes as she begins to grow as her own person, separate from her mother’s shadow.

Their father, on the other hand, has always had dark stars in his eyes. The stars signify the darkness and cruelty inside him. But after he learns the truth about Ai’s feelings, his eyes are never shown again. This has led to readers believing that he’s redeemed himself.

However, it seems to be a different story now as Oshi no Ko Chapter 159 reveals Hikaru has had the dark stars in his eyes all along, and he is probably the one orchestrating everything that’s happened till now, including Ruby’s stabbing and Nino taking the blame.

While you wonder about who the real villain is, check out what Oshi no Ko's author has to say about its ending, who deserves to be the series' protagonist, and what happened to anime's most hilarious couple.