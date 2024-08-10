Oshi no Ko Chapter 158: Release date & spoiler speculation

Now that the manga is in the middle of the last arc and the final villain of the series has been revealed, what’ll happen next in Oshi no Ko Chapter 158?

Oshi no Ko is slowly and steadily heading towards its ending. After entering the final arc, Toward the Stars and Dreams, in Chapter 153, the manga resolved the storyline with Aqua and Ruby’s father.

However, that doesn’t mean a happy ending for the Hoshino siblings. As Chapter 155 revealed, another villain is lurking in the shadows, who orchestrated Ai’s murder. The person is revealed to be Nino, Ai’s former B-Komachi teammate.

However, since then, the manga has taken a more lighthearted pace, focusing on the mundane troubles and growth of other characters. While Chapter 156 showed us Memcho’s problems, Chapter 157 followed the Hoshino siblings.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 158 will be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 158 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

Fans can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, from August 21 onwards.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 158 spoiler speculation

Given the recent chapters, it’s difficult to predict what’s going to happen in Oshi no Ko Chapter 158. The upcoming chapter may focus on other characters like Kana and Akane. But it’s also likely it’ll jump right into the core of this arc: Aqua’s vengeance.

However, we do get a little hint in Chapter 157. Throughout the chapter, Aqua spends some leisurely time with his sister, ending with Ruby falling asleep with her head on his lap. Eventually Aqua falls asleep, too, giving us a glimpse of the book he’s been reading.

The book is titled ‘Tokyo University of Medicine and Pharmaceutical Sciences’, teasing that Aqua is planning to leave his celebrity days behind and pursue a career in medicine, similar to his former life.

In Oshi no Ko Chapter 158, we may get to know more about his decision. Now that Aqua has found and encountered Hikaru, he has no reason to stay in showbiz anymore. It makes sense if he chooses to become a doctor again.

We'll have to wait for the chapter to release to know what really happens.