Oshi no Ko Chapter 157: Release date & spoiler speculation

With the final villain of the story exposed, Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 has a lot of fans looking forward to it – here’s the release date of the chapter and what to expect.

For the longest time, the main antagonist of Oshi no Ko was thought to be Aqua and Ruby’s father: Hikaru Kamiki. But after resolving his arc in Chapter 155, Chapter 156 revealed another enemy is lurking in their lives.

The chapter revealed Ai’s former teammate Fuyuko Niino to be the final villain of the manga. But before Aqua sets out on another vengeful quest, we see Memcho dealing with her paranoia over tabloids exposing her true age.

Oshi no Ko has never shied away from the unsavory parts of the entertainment industry. And now that it’s in its final arc, things are going to get darker than before. However, readers will to wait a little more for this, as the manga is on a break next week.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 will be released on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

Fans can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, from August 7 onwards.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 spoiler speculation

Shueisha

As Oshi no Ko is in its final arc, it’s taking the time to give every major side character their share of the limelight before the focus inevitably falls on Aqua’s revenge. The previous chapter has already started a new story for Memcho with her preparing for college.

In Oshi no Ko Chapter 157, we’re most likely to see another side character. It may be Kana, Memcho and Ruby’s teammate and a close friend of Aqua’s. Kana has always been an important character, and some even think she may end up with the protagonist.

However, she’s had hardly any role in Aqua’s vengeance so far. While we see Aqua confiding with Akane in Chapter 156, Kana remains visibly absent. So, Chapter 157 may be her time to shine. Like Memcho, she may get a whole new character arc for the final stretch of the story.

Judging from her development throughout the manga, Kana may get a new acting job in Oshi no Ko Chapter 157. Or maybe she’ll get a more active role in the final arc. As of now, we can only expect her to make an appearance in the upcoming chapter.

