One Punch Man Season 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

One Punch Man Season 3 has been announced, debuting the new antagonist to the series alongside the return of the overpowered main character Saitama. Here is everything to know regarding the new season, including its rumored release date, cast, plot, and more.

One Punch Man is the popular anime series based on a manga, which is based on another manga. The original source material is known for its almost scribble-like drawings, but makes up its haphazardly drawings with its strong narrative execution.

Its first two seasons in its anime adaptation were well received, with fans waiting to hear about a third one. And yes, One Punch Man Season 3 is a real thing, coming soon to your screens.

On August 18, 2022, the official One Punch Man Twitter page posted a promotional image, revealing the eventual release of Season 3. Here’s what we have learned since then, including a release date prediction, the cast and plot, and more.

Contents

One Punch Man Season 3 release date predictions

As of now, there is no official release date for One Punch Man Season 3. Production is in the works, and it’s expected to release within 2023. Since it was announced mid August 2022, its speculated release date is within the first half of 2023.

Considering One Punch Man Season 2 released in 2019, around four years after its first season debuted, early 2023 makes a lot of sense for One Punch Man Season 3’s release date.

Of course, this remains purely speculation based on preexisting patterns. Expect the page to be updated with the official release date when it reveals.

One Punch Man Season 3 cast

The majority of the cast is expected to remain the same for One Punch Man Season 3, seeing as how the cast didn’t change between Season 1 and 2. Here is the main Japanese cast:

Saitama (Makoto Furukawa)

Genos (Kaito Ishikawa)

Garou (Hikaru Midorikawa)

King (Hiroki Yasumoto)

Tatsumaki (Aoi Yuuki)

Fuburki (Saori Hayami)

VIZ Media The majority of the cast will remain the same for One Punch Man season 3

The list will be updated as more characters and trailers reveal for One Punch Man Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 plot

Judging from the promotional image, the plot for One Punch Man Season 3 will likely focus on Garou. As to avoid heavy spoilers, since the manga has already likely gone through all the plot points which will take place in Season 3, nothing more will be said regarding specific narrative points.

But for those who are curious, One Punch Man Season 2 ended at Chapter 84 in the manga. Therefore, Season 3 likely picks up at Chapter 85. Since only the promotional image has been shared, it’s difficult to gauge which exact arcs One Punch Man Season 3 will cover.