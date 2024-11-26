One Punch Man creator leaves fans worried after revealing hospitalization

Following reports of One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda health concerns, One Punch Man creator ONE has sparked similar worry after revealing an unexpected hospitalization.

Known for creating the original webcomic alongside the story for the manga (drawn by Yusuke Murata), ONE’s reputation proceeds him. However, he’s now causing concern for a different reason – he’s been in hospital due to his asthma.

Taking to X/Twitter, he explained: “I’ve been visiting the hospital lately for an asthma cough, but it is not going away. My pleura has been inflamed for days now, and whenever I cough or blow my nose, I feel a sharp pain in my chest.

Article continues after ad

“There are so many diseases going around right now that there isn’t enough medicine to prescribe, so please be careful.” While his condition doesn’t appear to be life-threatening, it could impact what we see next from One Punch Man.

Article continues after ad

ONE’s asthma complications could affect One Punch Man

MadHouse

Longtime fans of the story will know that the One Punch Man manga has only just come back after a lengthy hiatus. Even Season 3 of the anime doesn’t have a confirmed release date. Currently, it’s slated for a 2025 release, but details are vague.

Article continues after ad

With ONE’s poor health, fans have been left wondering whether the franchise will go on hiatus again. On top of this, he’s got more than one series on the go – One Punch Man, Bug Ego, and Versus, all in different stages of development.

The binge-worthy TV show was last on our screens in 2019, but Chapter 208 of the manga suggests Saitama (who is effectively the strongest villain the story has ever had) had been taken down by One Punch himself.

Article continues after ad

Defeating such a titan is surely a means to an end, and could serve as a good excuse for another work hiatus should it be needed. At the time of writing, there’s nothing to suggest ONE’s health will impact the release of the anime or manga.

Article continues after ad

Whenever new episodes do arrive, we’re expecting to see Saitama’s triumph over Elder Centipede and Garou’s capture, delving deeper into the manga’s Monster Association arc.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our list of the best anime movies and guides to Solo Leveling Season 2, the new Attack on Titan movie, and Sakamoto Days.