One Piece just set another incredible anime world record

One Piece has accomplished quite a lot over the years, and now it’s added another record that’ll be particularly hard for any competitors to beat.

One Piece has been going for over 25 years now, with little sign of slowing down. In that time, it’s remained at the forefront of the best anime and manga thanks to thrilling storytelling and Eiichiro Oda’s distinct sense of lore and world-building.

Following Luffy and the Straw Hats is compelling, because there are so many fun characters that make the misadventures even more charming. In that time, studio Toei has continued to put out home media releases for episodes, and now they’ve all built into a milestone of their own.

Per the One Piece Day ’24 livestream, the franchise now has the Guinness World Record for the most DVDs by an ongoing anime. One Piece has accrued 300 discs as of the last DVD, the first part of the Egghead Arc, released August 7, 2024.

A serious accomplishment, and one it’s hard to imagine anyone beating any time soon. Running for so long, with Eiichiro Oda producing chapters regularly all the while for the anime to adapt, has allowed the franchise to naturally tot up records.

It has the most copies published by a single author for one comic, the bar currently at 500 million, and rising.

The parent magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump, has a record for most copies sold, at over 7.5 billion. Numbers like these are hard to grasp, making them all the more impressive.

Somehow, One Piece remains more relevant than ever, as well. Live-action One Piece Season 2 is due to arrive next year, and Netflix’s The One Piece, a remake of the anime by Wit Studio, is in development.

Luffy and the Straw Hats have plenty of wind in their sails, and you can find out exactly what they’re up to in our guide to Chapter 1123.