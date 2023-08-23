One Piece fans have been eagerly awaiting a new opening in the Wano Country Saga. However, a new opening won’t be ready before the Final Saga.

The current opening 24 was released in January 2022 in Episode 1005. The song “PAINT” by I Don’t Like Monday truly sets the intense theme of the Wano Saga. This is why fans were waiting for a new song with the Gear 5 episodes, but sadly, that didn’t happen.

Even after three episodes, the series still features opening 24, which doesn’t even show a glimpse of Luffy’s Gear 5. During One Piece Day 2023, new opening and ending themes were announced.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As promised, the ending theme started airing with the Gear 5 debut episode. Sadly, the same cannot be said about the opening. Here’s why One Piece won’t have an opening 25 in Wano Country Saga.

Opening 25 will likely debut in the Final Saga of One Piece

Crunchyroll

One Piece Day 2023 announced a new opening theme, which will be performed by Sekai no Owari, a J-pop band personally suggested by Eiichiro Oda. According to the series’ pacing, One Piece will conclude its Wano Country Saga in Episode 1080. Now that there are only seven more episodes to go before the anime officially enters the Final Saga, there’s no way that the studio will spare extra effort for a new opening theme.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even the Gear 5 episodes are halfway over. After the fight, the series will feature the victory banquet for a short while. We will also see Shanks’ return and a new Admiral Green Bull. Nonetheless, the Wano saga won’t last long. Therefore, even though it’s disappointing, fans probably won’t get a chance to see Gear 5 Luffy beating Kaido in a new opening theme of One Piece.

Despite our disappointment, it’s understandable that the studio is currently prioritizing the Gear 5 episodes. The production of each episode takes six to eight months, and the efforts are clearly reflected in the stellar animation of Gear 5.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The new opening is currently under production and will likely debut along with the Final Saga, featuring visuals from the Egghead Island arc. One Piece has never disappointed in terms of opening themes, and the series entering the Final Saga is a huge milestone. Therefore, fans can expect something equally amazing, if not more, from the new theme.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime. Whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo vs Sukuna | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry | One Piece strongest character

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.