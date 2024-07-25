One Piece will reveal major information about its most powerful characters

A One Piece leaker has confirmed the franchise will soon reveal more information about some of its most powerful characters.

The world of One Piece is vast and never-ending. The story has over 1,000 characters, and each of them contributes to the overall plot, regardless of how big or small they are.

The power systems, the characters, and how they’re connected with each other are often difficult to keep track of. This is why Vivre Cards are useful, as they act as information pages in a One Piece databook.

Unlike the former databook, this is a new collection of cards created by the merchandise company Caramel Mama. It is believed to have 400 cards, although One Piece’s editor Takuma Naito claims that it’s “never-ending”.

The cards are released Japanese, but the leakers share them after they’re translated into English. For now, they have only shared the characters, but the information will be revealed on September 4, 2024. Fans will definitely find out more about important characters like Shanks and Mihawk.

The leaker wrote, “The new One Piece Vivre Card Booster Pack ‘The Threat of the Strong from the New World!’ features formidable characters like Shanks, Kaido, Mihawk, King, Queen, Crocodile, Buggy, Greenbull, and more!”

One fan commented, “New information about marines? I hope they reveal something important. Something about the past of this organization or new sword members!”

“Shanks and Mihawk in the Same Pack we gonna have agenda wars whole week now,” another wrote.

Another fan also wrote, “I can see it clearly as daylight ‘KAIDO STRONGEST CREATURE IN HISTORY, EVEN 3 ADMIRALS ARE NO MATCH FOR HIM’ confirmed by Oda the 100th time.”

