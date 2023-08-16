One Piece: Will Luffy and Shanks reunite in Elbaf?

One Piece Final Saga gears up for an Elbaf arc as the Straw Hats hastily plan to escape Egghead. Does that mean Luffy and Shanks will finally reunite?

After more than two decades, One Piece finally confirms the highly anticipated Elbaf arc. The kingdom of giants was first introduced in the Little Garden arc of the Arabasta Saga. As the Straw Hats meet the honorable warriors, Dory and Brogy, they can’t help but fantasize about their homeland.

The ones who are most excited about visiting Elbaf are none other than Luffy and Usopp, who plan to meet their giant friends. However, according to Shanks’ recent whereabouts, he was spotted in Elbaf, where he obliterates the Kid Pirates.

Fans have always adored the bond between Shanks and Luffy, even after so many years. Many hope to see their reunion since the Straw Hats are visiting Shanks’ territory. Delve deeper to find out why Luffy and Shanks won’t reunite in Elbaf.

Shanks has left Elbaf long before Luffy decides to go there

Much to our disappointment, it seems Luffy and Shanks will again pass each other by without reuniting. Elbaf is currently confirmed to be Shanks’ territory, and he was partying there with his crew and giant warriors. Shanks leaves the island not too long after wrapping up the celebration with the defeat of Kid Pirates.

Therefore, he is already far from the island long before Luffy and his crew decide to go there. It makes sense considering the promise between Shanks and Luffy. The young Luffy always wanted to join Shanks’ crew, but the latter denied knowing full well what danger lies ahead. Instead, Shanks gives the child his most treasured straw hat, a memento of Gol D. Rager, who was like a father to him.

The pirate asks Luffy only to return the hat once he has become a great pirate. Luffy’s admiration for Shanks hasn’t changed even after all these years. As for Shanks, although he may be hiding some major secrets, his adoration for Luffy cannot be denied. That said, the fact that they won’t be meeting anytime soon could only mean that Luffy still has a long way to go.

Now that both Shanks and Luffy are on the same level as Yonkos, the next step is claiming One Piece and becoming King of the Pirates. Despite their relationship, they’re still rivals who want the same thing. As such, although we may have to wait for a long time, Luffy and Shanks will cross paths again.

