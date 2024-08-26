One Piece will finally reveal iconic character’s voice six years after their debut

One Piece anime is currently featuring the Egghead Arc of the Final Saga, and it will reveal the voice behind an iconic character six years after their debut.

One Piece Episode 1117 is delayed due to the Toei Animation break. The anime will finally reveal what happened in Reverie. Sabo reunites with the Revolutionary Army and he has to explain everything that happened, including Nefertari Cobra’s death.

While the world thinks Sabo is the culprit, the truth is far from it. One Piece Episode 1117 will be released on September 1, 2024. The flashback will reveal Imu’s conversation with Nefertari Cobra. This is the first time One Piece fans will see Imu talk.

The mysterious and supreme ruler of the world made their first appearance in Chapter 906, which was released in June 2018. Since then, fans have often seen the silhouette of the villain, but that’s about it. As expected, the first voice reveal has the community excited and they may announce the voice actor next week.

A popular One Piece account shares, “I’m super excited to hear Imu’s voice actor soon because, after almost six years since their first appearance, we’re finally getting our first glimpse of the main villain in One Piece.”

One Piece translator replies, “Watch Toei censor Imu’s voice or give Imu a female voice. (Yes I know that Imu is a male because of the 聖 “sei” Japanese suffix).”

“I think that the best thing that could be done is to make it almost impossible to distinguish the gender by recording a male and a female option and just blend it together,” writes one fan.

Another shares, “Not necessarily, they can use a voice and when their face is revealed change their voice, this is what they did in Naruto with Tobi when it was said that it was Madara and a second time when it was revealed that it was Obito.”

While the One Piece anime will feature several exciting Egghead Arc moments, the manga is heading towards the Elbaf Arc. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Man marked by Flames and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.