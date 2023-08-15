One Piece: Will chapter 1091 commence the Elbaf arc?

One Piece confirms the Elbaf arc in its recent chapter — so does that mean chapter 1091 will debut a new adventure?

After making fans wait for two decades, One Piece finally confirms the highly anticipated Elbaf arc. The kingdom of Giants was first introduced in the Little Garden arc of the Arabasta Saga. As the Straw Hats meet the honorable warriors, Dory and Brogy, they can’t help but fantasize about an island with more such giants.

Elbaf is of great significance in the world of One Piece, and the new arc is sure to unravel several mysteries regarding the Void Century. In the recent chapter, the Straw Hats, Bonney, and Vegapunk prepare to escape to a nearby island since Kizaru sieges Egghead.

As it just happens, the log pose points toward North East, where Elbaf is located. Since the Straw Hats are preparing to leave for Elbaf, does that mean One Piece chapter 1091 will commence the Elbaf arc?

One Piece chapter 1091 will continue with the Egghead arc instead of starting the Elbaf arc

In the recent chapter, Luffy senses Kizaru’s presence but doesn’t figure out his identity. He only knows that someone powerful is on the island. The Straw Hats know that the entire World Government is after Vegapunk, and being on Egghead will only attract more enemies.

Although the World Government benefitted tremendously from Vegapunk’s decades of research, they still cannot overlook his crime of researching the Void Century. Therefore, from CP0 agents to even a Marine Admiral, the Five Elder Plants are sparing no effort to annihilate the scientist.

That said, since they still require his knowledge to recreate Mother Flame, they join hands with York and promise to make her a Celestial Dragon. As the Straw Hats find themselves surrounded from all sides, they prepare to escape using Vegapunk’s machines.

However, even though the recent chapter of One Piece has indeed confirmed an Elbaf arc, there’s no chance that it will begin in the next chapter. It will take time for the crew to journey there, and with Kizaru following them relentlessly, it won’t be that easy to escape in the first place.

Since Luffy has sensed the Admiral’s presence, they will likely meet again. Although he has grown tremendously over the time skip, Kizaru is still monstrously strong. Therefore, a few more chapters remain before the upcoming Elbaf arc begins in One Piece.

