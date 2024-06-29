One Piece: Will Bonney join the Straw Hat Pirates?

Bonney is an important ally of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece. But will she join the crew?

One Piece fans have been eagerly waiting for a new member of the Straw Hat Pirates. So far, the crew has ten members. The last one to join was Jinbei, who officially became part of the crew in the Wano Country Arc.

Since the timeskip, there have been a few characters who came close to joining Luffy’s crew, including Carrot and Yamato. However, nobody actually did. But fans have found a perfect candidate for the Straw Hats’ eleventh member in the current arc.

Jewelry Bonney plays a crucial role in the Egghead Arc as Kuma’s daughter and the Gorosei’s target. She fights alongside our heroes in this arc, but will she join the crew for good?

Will Bonney join the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece?

Bonney will join the Straw Hat Pirates for the foreseeable future to escape Egghead Island. However, as of yet, we don’t know if she’ll become the eleventh member of the crew.

Given the incidents of the Egghead Arc, Bonney will accompany the Straw Hats and follow the giants to Elbaf. That’s her only way out now, with the Gorosei after hers and Kuma’s lives. So, she’ll play a major role in the upcoming Elbaf Arc, too.

On top of that, she’s already befriended certain members of the crew. Sanji and Zoro have protected her several times from the Gorosei, and she has a good rapport with Jinbei, Chopper, and Franky. But what makes Bonney joining the crew so exciting is her bond with Luffy.

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

The Straw Hat captain has always had heartwarming friendships with children, as we saw in Wano with Momo and Tama. It makes sense that he’ll form a similar bond with Bonney. Besides, they’re both voracious eaters and have been part of the Supernova (alongside Zoro).

Most importantly, Luffy is the newest avatar of Sun God Nika, whom Bonney has adored and revered since childhood. She sees him as the epitome of freedom and finds encouragement through him.

After witnessing Luffy’s Gear 5 in Chapter 1118, Bonney has a new transformation where she changes into a form similar to Gear 5. She calls this ‘Distortion Future: A Future Where I am Most Free’. However, this form is much weaker than the real deal, although the two look very similar.

As seen in One Piece Chapter 1119, Bonney can only hold this Nika form for a short period. After that she becomes so weak that she cannot even keep up her adult form, reverting to a child.

If she joins the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy can become her mentor of sorts. Though their Devil Fruit powers are vastly different, he can teach her how to use her Nika form better and for longer. His guidance will also help with her confidence and protect her from the World Government.

However, we’ll have to wait until the end of the Egghead Arc to see if Bonney truly becomes the eleventh member of the Straw Hat crew.

