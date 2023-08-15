One Piece: Why don’t the Gear 5 episodes have Opening 25?

On One Piece Day 2023, the new opening and ending themes were announced for the Gear 5 debut episode. However, even after two episodes, One Piece has yet to release Opening 25.

One Piece Day 2023 brought along several amazing news regarding the Gear 5 debut as well as the One Piece live-action series. After 17 years, the series confirmed a new ending theme, which was featured in the Gear 5 debut episode.

One Piece fans were also expecting a new opening theme along with the Gear 5 debut episode. The current opening 24 was released in January 2022 in Episode 1005. The song “PAINT” by I Don’t Like Monday truly sets the intense and gloomy theme of the Wano arc.

However, it’s been a long time since fans got to hear something new. And just when they were expecting a new song from Sekai no Owari, a J-pop band personally suggested by Oda, the series features the old opening again. Delve deeper to find out why the One Piece Gear 5 debut episode doesn’t have a new opening theme.

One Piece opening 25 is still under production

Crunchyroll

Much to the fans’ disappointment, the new One Piece opening theme is still under production. As of now, it’s certain that the series will feature the current opening till One Piece Episode 1075. Therefore, it’s most likely that the series will either reveal the new song during Episode 1076 or maybe even after that.

However, the main problem is that Wano is just a few episodes away from its conclusion. Now that Luffy’s Gear 5 has officially made its debut, the fight will only last for 4-5 episodes. After that, the series will feature the victory banquet for a short while. Fans will also see Shanks’ return and a new Admiral Green Bull. Nonetheless, the saga won’t last long.

As such, the new opening in One Piece Gear 5 debut episode was extremely important, considering it will feature some important spoilers. However, despite our disappointment, it’s understandable that the studio is currently overloaded with work with the Gear 5 animation.

The production of each Gear 5 episode is currently taking six to eight months, and the efforts clearly reflect in the stellar animation of Gear 5. Therefore, although it’s a few weeks late, fans can expect an equally amazing One Piece opening theme. It will likely feature the final showdown between Luffy and Kaido. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

