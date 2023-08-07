One Piece: Why does Gear 5 Luffy look delirious?

One Piece’s Gear 5 officially makes its debut in this week’s episode – however, for some reason, Luffy looks delirious from his awakening.

One Piece features Gear 5 Luffy for the first time in the recent episode. After losing terribly because of the interference from the CP0 agent, Luffy wakes up again with his newly awakened powers.

He is unable to understand why he’s awake and finds everything to be “fun.” Furthermore, Luffy is jumping around the ground and laughing continuously.

Luffy may be a cheerful protagonist, but that’s very uncharacteristic even for him. However, there’s a very valid reason behind this behavior. Delve deeper to find out why Gear 5 Luffy in One Piece looks delirious.

Gear 5 Luffy shows the side-effect of his Zoan awakening and follows the behavior of Nika

Not much is known about devil fruit awakenings even to this date. The series is yet to reveal any Logia awakening. Fans have seen Paramecia and Zoan awakenings so far, but they both have very different characteristics. Unlike Paramecia awakening, Zoan comes with its fair share of risks. The user risks having to lose their sanity completely.

For example, the Jailer Beasts of Impel Down didn’t have any complex thoughts and were simply working based on instinct. However, characters like Rob Lucci and Kaku appear to be in full control of themselves. Although awakenings are rare, Luffy’s case is even more unique. His devil fruit shows properties of both Paramecia and Zoan after awakening. It grants the user unprecedented strength and abilities that are beyond human comprehension.

This much power will be overwhelming for anyone. Furthermore, Luffy’s devil fruit transforms him into the Sun God Nika, a mythical warrior known for his toothy grin. The ancient texts describe Nika as a Warrior of Liberation who plays drums and fights with a wide grin on his face. Extreme joy is a character trait of Nika that Luffy has adopted.

It’s clear from the recent episode that Gear 5 Luffy is overwhelmed with joy and unable to hold back his laughter. Therefore, his deliriousness not only reflects the true personality of Nika but also shows a side-effect of Zoan awakening. However, Luffy does manage to get in control after a while. In the Egghead Island arc, Luffy uses Gear 5 again. Although he is constantly grinning, at least he doesn’t look delirious.

