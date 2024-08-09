One Piece voice actor wants to join cast of remake

WIT Studio is currently working on the One Piece anime remake, and one of the original anime’s voice actors wants to join the cast in the future.

One Piece is a popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, which received further global recognition after Netflix’s live-action adaptation. During Jump Festa 2024, the franchise announced that Netflix is partnering with WIT Studio for a One Piece remake.

The remake will cover the entire East Blue Saga, the first One Piece Saga where Luffy begins his journey and gathers the best crew in the world. Additionally, Netflix’s One Piece live-action Season 2 is also in production and it recently confirmed Ace will make an appearance in the show.

Ace’s voice actor from the Toei Animation studio has confirmed he will be voicing the character in the Japanese dub of OPLA. Not only that, but he also expressed his wish to join the cast of the anime remake.

According to a popular One Piece account, Ace’s voice actor, Toshio Furukawa, said, “I would love to continue voicing Ace in the remake, but I’m not sure if I will be invited to do so. However, I will at least be voicing Ace in the second season of the One Piece live-action Japanese dub.”

The first season of the anime remake will not be introducing Portgas D. Ace. However, it’s highly likely WIT Studio will adapt more arcs down the line. If there’s a second season of the remake, then Ace will almost certainly make a debut.

As one fan shared, “I think that if the remake works it will be a project of many years. I don’t know if it is a good idea to repeat all the seiyus when they are very old.”

“Honestly as much as I love the old voice actors I think it’s time for the remake to get new voice actors” said another. “New voice actors for all characters. I mean if you have a chance to reimagine everything why not take it?”

