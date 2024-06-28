One Piece theory explains relationship between Joyboy & Iron Giant

The Egghead Arc of One Piece has shown a special connection between Joyboy and Iron Giant, and new a theory explains the secret behind their relationship.

The Egghead Island Arc of One Piece introduced a mysterious giant robot. He attacked Mariejois about 200 years ago but ran out of energy quickly. Vegapunk also revealed that he works on some energy created by highly advanced ancient technology.

It’s not just the Iron Giant – the Void Century was extremely advanced. In fact, all of Vegapunk’s creations are somehow derived from that. Not only that, but he also started functioning after listening to the Drums of Liberation.

Iron Giant is one of the most mysterious characters in the story, and for reasons unknown, he apologizes to Joyboy, and it’s also clear he will be Luffy’s ally. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1119!

Manga Plus

According to a Japanese translator on Twitter/X, “From a Japanese perspective, the Iron Giant’s tone isn’t just mechanical; it’s actually quite childlike and cute. From this tone, it seems that he admired Joy Boy in a way that reminds us of the relationship between Luffy and Shanks.”

The translator also shared a video, suggesting that Iron Giant’s speech pattern isn’t only like a child but also Sea Kings. It’s unclear how a robot has emotions, but the bond he shares with Joyboy is very much real.

Shanks is one of the most important characters in the series, not only because of his future role but also because of his influence on Luffy. He taught Luffy several things, which the latter still cherishes. Luffy also admired Shanks since childhood and strived to become a pirate like him.

Joyboy was also an important figure in his era. Considering how Emeth is like a child, he must have looked up to the former Warrior of Liberation. Iron Giant apologizing to Joyboy means he let him down in the past.

Even now, the robot feels guilty. Furthermore, Chapter 1119 reveals that Joyboy called him Emeth and told him to do something when the time was right. While the chapter doesn’t delve much into their pasts, it’s clear that Emeth’s actions are only because of Joyboy.

