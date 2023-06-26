One Piece: The Straw Hats must visit Elbaf before reaching Laughtale

The story of One Piece won’t be over unless the Straw Hat Pirates make it to the last island Laughtale. However, it seems they must visit Elbaf before completing their voyage.

The Final Saga of One Piece has commenced, and the Straw Hat Pirates are nowhere near reaching Elbaf. Apart from Laughtale, which holds the legendary treasure, Elbaf remains the most significant island left for Luffy and his crew to explore.

Elbaf is an island and kingdom of giants located east of Wano Country. It is the strongest country in the world for having trained warriors as its inhabitants. The series has been hyping up Elbaf for a while now, but so far, fans have only seen a glimpse of it in the manga when Shanks defeats the Kid Pirates.

However, being Shanks’ territory doesn’t change the fact that the Straw Hat Pirates need to visit Elbaf as the final stop before reaching Laughtale. Here’s why the island is so important in One Piece.

Elbaf has deep historical roots in One Piece that will help Luffy accomplish his goal

Crunchyroll

The “Egghead Arc” of the Final Saga reveals that not only is Jaguar D. Saul alive, but he is in Elbaf trying to complete Professor Clover’s research. As fans know, the only way to discover anything about the Void Century is by deciphering the Poneglyphs.

Since Eiichiro Oda brought Saul back from the dead, he will have a major role to play in the future. Visiting the island will not only help Robin reunite with her long-lost friend, but she will surely gain a lot of information about the Void Century.

Not to mention, Elbaf isn’t associated with the World Government. So far, of all the islands that the Straw Hats have visited, the ones having no alliance with the World Government have revealed the most about the Void Century. For example, Sky Island, Wano, and Fish-Man Island have a direct connection with the “true” history of the world.

Furthermore, Road Poneglyph, being the most important among all, is a crucial factor in Saul’s research. Additionally, after the conclusion of the Wano Saga, Eiichiro Oda took a one-month break. He instead published a four-chapter special series, “Road to Laughtale.”

The series mentioned Elbaf as one of the three islands rumored to have the Fourth Road Poneglyph. For now, Luffy has three Road Poneglyphs, and once he gets the final piece of the puzzle, he will claim the treasure of One Piece as well as the title of the Pirate King.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

