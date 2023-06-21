One Piece: The powers and abilities of the Sea Kings explained

The Sea Kings in One Piece are officially called Neptunians and are giant, carnivorous monsters inhabiting the world’s oceans. Here’s what we know about their powers and abilities.

One Piece is a popular Shonen series that features various races and creatures with unique characteristics and powers. The Sea Kings in One Piece, officially known as Neptunians, have a lot of significance to the story.

Sea Kings are notably common in the Calm Belts surrounding the Grand Line, making them the most common and infamous hazards experienced by sailors in the vicinity. The term “Neptunian” references Neptune, the God of the Sea, in Roman mythology.

Despite their appearance and actions, the Sea Kings are not mindless predators, as proven by their connection with Poseidon, the Mermaid Princess. Delve deeper to find out about the powers and abilities of the Sea Kings in One Piece.

The abilities of the Sea Kings in One Piece make them truly fearful

Crunchyroll

The Sea Kings are several times stronger than any ordinary sea monster or creature. They are vicious predators that strike indiscriminately without any fear or hesitation. The edge of the Calm Belt is their natural breeding site.

Due to this, some islands in the area have become almost completely sealed off from the rest of the globe as a result of the Sea Kings. Jinbe also acknowledged the threat posed by Sea Kings in One Piece after bringing whale sharks into the Calm Belt.

It demonstrates that fish-men are aware of their potential menace. Many people, including Franky, consider killing one a sign of strength and achievement. Their only weakness is their perception of Seastone. When something is covered in it, they will mistake it for the ocean.

The connection between the Sea Kings and Poseidon

Crunchyroll

Even though merfolks can communicate with every sea creature, Sea Kings are beyond their reach. This ability has only been granted to two Mermaid Princesses, one from the Void Century and one from the current era.

These princesses can not only communicate with the creatures but also command them to do anything they ask. The Sea Kings follow these orders blindly since they consider the Mermaid Princesses to be their queens.

Due to these terrifying abilities, the two Mermaid Princesses are given the title of Poseidon, one of the three Ancient Weapons. The Sea Kings in One Piece are extremely powerful, but their ability is dangerous because if they become enraged owing to the mermaid’s lack of control, they can destroy and sink every land mass into the ocean.

