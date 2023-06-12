One Piece: The only three devil fruits with healing powers

One Piece has introduced over a hundred devil fruits, each having its unique powers. Though the fruits mostly grant strength to the users, some are versatile enough to be used in day-to-day lives. However, despite all those powers, healing abilities are extremely rare in One Piece.

When it comes to continuous battles, the power to heal themselves or others is just as important as any offensive or defensive ability. Healing abilities can change the course of any battle, not just in One Piece. A lot of anime feature healing or regenerative abilities that help the characters overcome certain limitations.

However, since it’s rare in One Piece, Luffy and the others cannot rely on that. This is why genius doctors like Chopper are so important in every crew. Even though Chopper may not be the strongest member of the crew, his talents make him an asset.

Nonetheless, even the genius reindeer has limitations because he can only cure injuries with medicines and treatments. Despite the unique abilities of devil fruits in One Piece, only three of them are known to have healing abilities or something similar to that.

Trafalgar Law: Ope Ope no Mi

Trafalgar Law is the Captain and doctor of the Heart Pirates. He has the power of the Ope Ope no Mi, which is famous for its “miraculous” properties and can cure any kind of illness. However, due to the fruit’s nature, it can only be effective if the user has some extent of medical knowledge.

This is why the previous users of Ope Ope no Mi are all renowned doctors, including Law, who studied medicine at a young age after being influenced by his parents. He demonstrated the medical prowess of this fruit by curing himself of Amber Lead Syndrome as a child and again when he cured the giant children at Punk Hazard of their drug addiction and poisoning.

Marco: Tori Tori no Mi, Model: Phoenix

Marco is the former Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates’ First Division. After the crew’s disbandment, he started working as a doctor in Whitebeard’s home village on Sphinx. He has the power of a Mythical Zoan, one of the strongest devil fruits in One Piece. However, instead of burning, the phoenix flames have immense healing properties.

By cloaking themselves in flames, the user can quickly regenerate from all injuries inflicted on them, including lethal ones. This is much like how a phoenix rises from its own ashes. On top of self-healing, the Phoenix flames can also heal injuries or illnesses in others in exchange for their stamina.

Princess Mansherry: Chiyu Chiyu no Mi

Princess Mansherry is the daughter of the Tontatta Kingdom’s king. She is the only devil fruit user in One Piece with solely healing abilities. Unlike her, Law and Marco can use their devil fruits for combat. The power to heal mainly comes from Mansherry’s tears, though she can use her powers in other ways.

With the help of donors, Mansherry creates dandelions with healing properties out of their bodies. The dandelions can be stored or given to others, who can use them to heal wounds instantly. It is similar to a blood donation, which is why the donors will be left too weak to move for a while if they donate too much.

