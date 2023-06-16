One Piece: The new members of the D family explained

In One Piece, the D family refers to the ones bearing the secret name “D.” Although many things about it remain a mystery, the One Piece manga has revealed its new members.

One Piece concludes its Reverie flashback with jaw-dropping secrets about the Void Century. Fans finally learn the truth behind Nefertari Cobra’s death and Sabo’s attempt to save him. Although the entire world believes Sabo to be the killer, Luffy has faith that his brother won’t kill the king.

Furthermore, fans also learn about the secret behind the moniker “D.” Although the entire history has yet to be uncovered, at least the series is taking a step toward revealing everything in the Final Saga.

Nonetheless, Nefertari Cobra lost his life because of this secret. What’s more, it was revealed by Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world. Delve deeper to find out about the new members of the D family.

The Neferatri family of Arabasta bear the name D in One Piece

Viz Media

Nefertari Cobra interrogates Gorosei regarding the whereabouts of Queen Lily, who was the ruler of Arabasta more than 800 years ago. However, she didn’t make it back to her country, and the responsibility to rule Arabasta fell on her brother’s shoulders. Every record of her existence was removed from history.

The reason behind this is a “blunder” made by Queen Lili that resulted in the Poneglyphs being scattered around the world. Imu believed she did that as part of an elaborate plan. Furthermore, she also left behind a letter signed by Queen Lili D. Nefertari. The contents of the letter and her blunder are still mysteries.

However, one thing is for certain this revelation adds three more members to the D family of One Piece – Nefertari Cobra, Princess Vivi, and Queen Lili. Whether or not the Nefertari family has any connection with the others having the same name, it’s clear that Imu considers all of them their enemy.

Because of Lili’s blunder, those bearing the name D are considered “sworn enemies of the gods.” While taking his last breath, Nefertari Cobra requests Sabo to let Vivi and Luffy know the truth about their names.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

