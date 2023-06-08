One Piece: The mysteries surrounding Gorosei

The Gorosei are the highest authority in the world of One Piece. However, they are always surrounded by mysteries since nothing about them has been revealed.

One Piece‘s mysteries build the story’s foundation, with the puzzles being fitted together as the story progresses. On the surface, the Gorosei, better known as the Five Elders, oversee all important matters of the world.

The members of Gorosei serve as the antagonists of One Piece. They hide the fact that the world has a mysterious ruler named Imu, who sits on the Empty Throne.

Article continues after ad

They also respect and blindly follow Imu’s orders, even if it’s to destroy an island. One Piece’s chapter 1086 reveals the names of all Gorosei members for the first time. However, everything else about them is still shrouded in mystery.

The Gorosei in One Piece hasn’t aged in more than twenty years

Crunchyroll

In all flashbacks, the Gorosei will always look the same, no matter the timeline. Although Eiichiro Oda has briefly mentioned immortality, it isn’t thoroughly explored. There are already speculations about Imu being immortal.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, the Gorosei being immortal as well would seem a bit far-fetched. Not to mention, the Op-Op Fruit, the only source of immortality, cannot grant eternal youth to so many people. Despite that, there is a reason why the members always look the same age regardless of the timeline.

They have the same mysterious power to transform

Viz Media

In One Piece’s chapter 1085, Gorosei transformed into shadowy creatures to kill Nefertari Cobra and Sabo. These creatures are either animals or humanoid figures, but nothing was revealed about them. They are unlikely to have Zoan-type fruits considering Sabo described them as “demonic.”

Article continues after ad

For now, the reason behind this mysterious power seems unknown. There is a high possibility that it has the same source, but the series still has a long way to go before revealing anything about it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Gorosei are known as Warrior Gods

Viz Media

Although their powers are unknown, One Piece chapter 1086 reveals that they are all called Five Elder Stars and have the title of “Warrior Gods.” What’s more, they all specialize in several fields, such as science or justice.

Although they carry weapons, they have yet to engage in combat, meaning their powers haven’t been fully introduced in the series. Although Celestial Dragons are often called gods, the Gorosei are considered even above them. Furthermore, since Sabo had a difficult time escaping from them, the members of Gorosei are certainly extremely strong.

Article continues after ad

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

One Piece Void Century | One Piece Thriller Bark shadows theory | One Piece’s chapter 1085 | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree