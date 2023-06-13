One Piece: The Cross Guild explained

One Piece’s Cross Guild has fans wondering about their goals and future roles. Here’s what we know about the sudden alliance between Mihawk, Crocodile, and Buggy.

One Piece’s Final Saga features several characters who are finally taking action to achieve something big. After losing their Warlord statues, Mihawk and Crocodile join hands in forcing Buggy to collaborate with them.

The “forced” collaboration resulted in the formation of Cross Guild, a powerful organization in One Piece, with Buggy taking centre stage. Even the Jolly Roger is a striped, bicorne hat with clown features like Buggy. It also has two large, crossed cutlasses positioned behind it.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, with the three former Warlords leading the organization, Buggy’s crew also work together toward achieving their goal. Delve deeper to learn why and how the Cross Guild was formed in One Piece.

Why was the Cross Guild formed in One Piece?

Viz Media

Buggy and Mihawk become criminals with massive bounties on their heads thanks to the abolishment of the Seven Warlord System. Crocodile, who lost his status long ago in One Piece, sees this as an opportunity to offer Mihawk a partnership in his new brainchild company, the Cross Guild.

Article continues after ad

However, since they have no backing, they seek Buggy to help with the funding and provide new members for the organization. Faced against two powerful fighters, Buggy was practically forced into working them. Since Buggy was unable to repay Crocodile’s previous debt, he accommodated all their demands.

Buggy’s employees, already enamoured by his lies, believed Crocodile saved Buggy of his loyalty and started circulating posters which declared Buggy to be the real leader. Also, because he was restrained between Mihawk and Crocodile, the bystanders believed Buggy to be the one leading those two.

Article continues after ad

Although it wasn’t planned, Mihawk and Crocodile beat up Buggy after finding out about all this. Later, Mihawk stated that it worked in their favour since it would help them evade attention for a while. After becoming the figurehead of the Cross Guild in One Piece, Buggy introduced to his subordinates that Crocodile and Mihawk are the chief officers of this new company.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What is their main objective?

Viz Media

The main objective of the Cross Guild in One Piece is to issue bounties for Marine officers. It’s similar to how the Marines do that for pirates and criminals. They use their battle might and political influence to issue bounties on Marines. According to the newspapers, this initiative is working well for them.

Article continues after ad

Because of these bounties, Marines now have to worry about bounty hunters and civilians, on top of continuing their hunt for pirates. The group gradually gained popularity and received funding from many underworld organizations. Usually, a Captain rank is worth only one star. However, Koby was given the exception of having five due to his reputation as a “Hero”.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

One Piece Void Century | One Piece Thriller Bark shadows theory | One Piece’s chapter 1085 | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree