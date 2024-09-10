One Piece star confirms Joker 2 return with perfect reveal

One Piece anime has been airing since 1999 and one of the oldest stars from the team confirmed Joker 2 return with a perfect reveal.

As a member of Luffy’s crew, Sanji is one of the most popular characters in One Piece. He serves as a chef and the third strongest fighter in the crew including Luffy. Hiroaki Hirata has been voicing the character since 1999.

Apart from that, he has also voiced iconic characters such as Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jason Bourne (The Bourne trilogy), Joey Tribbiani (Friends), and so on. He is also the Japanese voice behind Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

Joker 2 is coming to the big screen on October 11, 2024, where Hirata will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck from the Japanese dub of the previous movie. The dubbed version will also be released in Japanese theatres.

The star posted a picture of himself with half makeup done on his face saying, “Actually…..It was energy-saving makeup. Joker 2 will be released nationwide on Friday, October 11th.”

In another post, he also shared, “Special revelation corner to celebrate the announcement of the voice cast for Joker: Folie à Deux. This is a photo I used as a New Year’s greeting to commemorate the release of the previous film….”

One fan account shares, “Sanji’s voice actor just shared this picture, hyping up the release of Joker 2 because he’ll be voicing the main character in Japanese again, just like he did in the first Joker.”

Another replies to Hirata, “You were only wearing makeup halfway! That’s called energy-saving makeup. Thank you for your hard work.”

“He’s so funny! But seriously, he’s gonna voice Joker. I wanna hear it soon,” shares another.

