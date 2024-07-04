One Piece: Shanks vs. Kid episode release date revealed

Shanks vs. Kid is one of the most anticipated fights in the One Piece anime, and the episode’s release date has finally been announced.

The One Piece anime is currently in the middle of the Egghead Arc. Following in the manga’s tracks as the Straw Hat Pirates reach the futuristic island, the anime show has reached Episode 1110.

Throughout this all, fans eagerly waited to see Shanks and Kid clash. They have a thorny history, with Kid challenging the Yonko at some point before the Wano Country Arc and losing brutally before he even got a glimpse of the feared pirate.

What’s more, Kid lost an arm from this encounter. Now, he’s hellbent on defeating the Yonko and follows him to Elbaf. This promises a grand battle between the Red-Haired Pirates and the Kid Pirates.

The Shanks vs. Kid fight is one of the highlights of the manga’s Egghead Arc, and it’s expected to be the same in the anime.

Initially, this long-anticipated battle was planned to feature in Episode 1107. However, given the importance and scale of this fight, the creators decided to postpone it.

The battle sequence needs exceptional animation to live up to viewer expectations, and it seems the studio understood this and took extra time to perfect it.

Now, a month after initially planned, the Shanks vs. Kid fight is finally ready to grace our screens. A well-known leaker on X/Twitter claimed the battle will be featured in Episode 1112 and released on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

This is a very exciting prospect, given that not only will Shanks make an overdue comeback, but we’ll also see a glimpse of his fearsome power during the clash. We won’t spoil anything for you, but it’s worth the wait.

