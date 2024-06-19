One Piece sets up a Sanji fight in Chapter 1118

Sanji is finally getting his chance to shine as One Piece Chapter 1118 sets up an important fight for the character in the future.

One Piece has featured a lot of fights since the Egghead Arc began. With the CPO agents making their reappearance and the Seraphim’s introductions, not to mention the Gorosei finally taking an active role, the Straw Hat Pirates have had lots of enemies to look out for.

However, not all those battles have been satisfying. Sanji, in particular, hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to show off his fighting skills. He’s clashed against some powerful foes already, but none of them have been memorable enough.

Even after going against two of the Gorosei — Saturn and Nusjuro respectively — fans have found the chef unremarkable in this arc. Especially when he’s compared to his rival Zoro, who’s already wowed readers by fighting Kaku, the Seraphim, Lucci, and recently, Nusjuro.

But looks like One Piece is finally giving Sanji his long-anticipated big fight of the arc. In the Wano Saga, Sanji showed his worth as one of the strongest fighters of the Straw Hats by defeating Queen, the second strongest member of Kaido’s crew. In the Egghead Arc, his final baddie could be anyone between Saturn, Warcury, and Ju Peter.

One Piece Chapter 1118 reveals the Gorosei going after the remaining Satellites after stopping Vegapunk’s message. With Shaka and Pythagoras dead, and York being the traitor, their target falls on Atlas and Lilith.

But at this moment, Sanji is with Atlas. This means when the Gorosei come to kill her, they’ll have to face the chef instead. And if there’s one thing Sanji can be counted on, it’s his diligence in saving ladies. With Atlas’ life at risk, he’ll do his best to protect her.

This could be Sanji’s biggest fight in this arc. Egghead Arc is currently at its last stretch, with the Elbaf Arc teased for later this year, so it’s time for the climactic battles to begin. Zoro is already engaged with Nusjuro, so it’s time for Sanji to begin his fight, too.

But whether the fight will begin in the next chapter cannot be said at this point, given how messy things are for Bonney’s group right now. However, this won’t stop Sanji’s fans from hoping to see some action from him.

