One Piece Season 2 confirms appearance of beloved character

Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece live-action is currently in production, with fans finally getting confirmation that a beloved character will appear in the show.

Netflix’s One Piece is based on the popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, following the adventures of a young pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, who aspires to become the Pirate King. Soon after the massive global success of the first season, Oda confirmed a second season.

Season 2 will continue Luffy’s journey as he enters the Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure. One Piece is incredibly long, as the manga is currently publishing the 11th and final saga. Season 1 adapts five arcs from the East Blue Saga. The Loguetown Arc and the Arabasta Saga will likely be featured in the second season.

As such, it’s been confirmed that Portgas D. Ace will appear in Season 2. He’s Luffy’s older brother, who debuts in the Arabasta Saga. He’s also a popular pirate in the Grand Line, beloved by One Piece fans ever since his debut.

Netflix has yet to reveal his casting, as well the list of arcs that will be adapted in the second season. Additionally, the new season will definitely have several changes from the main story, so fans are guessing Ace will probably only appear in a flashback.

One fan shares, “Watch the ace haters rise and make jokes like why does ace get hate he was arguably the coolest character pre-time skip.”

“I hope it’s only a drum island tease. I want Arabasta to be Season 3,” shares another.

Another fan says, “Played by? Broooooooooo this is the most important cast to me for this season. Besides Robin.”

One fan speculates, “Ah so that basically confirms we getting to Alabasta unless by appear they mean they flashback in Drum Island.”

For more from Netflix’s One Piece live-action, check out our list of the arcs likely to be adapted in Season 2 and 10 major differences between anime and live-action.