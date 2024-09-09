Saturn’s death in One Piece explained: How did Imu kill him?

Saturn was one of the world’s highest authorities but Imu, the mysterious ruler of the One Piece world, killed him. So, what happened?

One Piece manga has recently concluded the Egghead Incident with a shocking scene – the death of Saturn, one of the Five Elders. Officially, there is no ruler of the world, so the Five Elders are the highest authority who oversee everything.

They rarely leave Mariejois, but the chaos in Egghead forced them to descend on land. Saturn appears to kill Vegapunk, but his death triggers a worldwide broadcast where he talks about the “truth of the world.”

The other four Gorosei also arrive at the island and fight against the pirates. However, they fail to stop the broadcast. Saturn, on the other hand, had a longer list of failures as he not only allowed Luffy to escape but also declined the Vice Admirals’ advice to follow Luffy.

How did Imu kill Saturn in One Piece?

Imu remotely kills Saturn in One Piece. We only see Imu’s eye in a single panel as Saturn is withered away for showing weakness.

Manga Plus

Strangely enough, Imu was still in Mariejois and was not only able to contact Saturn but also kill him without lifting a finger. It’s important to note that Saturn was one of the strongest characters in the verse. He appeared to be immortal and had instant regeneration.

The fight with Luffy was difficult even for monsters like Gorosei. Saturn was unable to comprehend Luffy’s unpredictable Gear 5 abilities. However, Imu knows the full capability of Luffy (Joyboy) and the consequences of letting him escape.

This is why they didn’t forgive their loyal subordinate for such a major blunder. Imu’s powers still remain unknown but they cover Saturn with mysterious shadows which suck the life out of him and leave him with nothing but bones.

Before taking his final breath, Saturn turns older as he begs for mercy. The impact of Imu’s attack was so strong that it blew away the Vice Admirals in the vicinity. Imu’s powers still remain unknown but it’s clear for now that only they possess the ability to end the life of a Gorosei.

None of the Gorosei are safe

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

Saturn was Imu’s subordinate for decades – or possibly even centuries. However, one major blunder cost him his life. When Emet unleashed Joyboy’s haki, Imu was terrified. Hence, the villain knows that Luffy, who now possesses the same abilities as Joyboy is also a threat.

But Luffy was too powerful for Saturn, so he couldn’t go after him. Imu refused to forgive his subordinate and killed him without a second thought. It also helps that there was already a replacement for Saturn, so it’s not a big loss for Imu.

Imu is always watching over everything and they can also kill the rest of the Gorosei from anywhere in the world. Losing Saturn is likely a shock to them and they have to be more careful about their actions and not repeat a failure like that if they want to survive.

One Piece manga will soon commence the second arc of the Final Saga.