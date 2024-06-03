One Piece: Sanji fans hate his portrayal in new anime scenes

One Piece Episode 1107 features an extra scene that’s upsetting Sanji fans, and they’re complaining about it on social media.

It has merely been two weeks since One Piece anime disappointed fans by misinterpreting Sanji’s speed feat. Toei Animation Studio has been animating One Piece since 1999. However, because it can’t have a lot off filler, the anime slows down the pacing a lot.

To do that, fans often see extra, non-canon material. However, Sanji fans are often upset with Toei ruining his character with stretched-out gags, and the fights are shorter. The animators have actually been coy about their involvement in Sanji scenes, as fans are starting to take the changes personally. It’s especially frustrating when Zoro has always gotten amazing animation.

This time, fans again have mixed reactions over Sanji following Stussy like a dog. In the manga, he asks her to call him a dog in one small panel. However, the anime stretches this scene for a few seconds, where we see him walking and barking like a dog. While this is concerning for a lot of Sanji fans, One Piece fandom is divided over this as Sanji faces more allegations.

“I don’t actually think Toei hates Sanji; I think it’s just he’s the easiest person to extend scenes for, but damn, is it annoying,” shares one fan.

Another fan says, “At this point, I think it’s time for Toei to lay off some of their staff; they are not even being accurate to the story anymore; they are just trying to make Sanji look as bad as possible. I bet they are going to have him simp over Bonney later in the arc when Sanji never did that in the manga.”

“This obviously isn’t exclusive to Sanji, as I said before, and tends to show up a lot with fanservice scenes for female characters. The problem isn’t Sanji looking less cool or being cringe. The problem is Toei padding out runtime with irrelevant slop. Hopefully, Wit does better,” says another.

